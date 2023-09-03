NEWS

The Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts in Florence will be hosting an exhibit of Emily Gordon paintings entitled “The Haunted South”.  The exhibit will be open for viewing September 15 through October 25.  Admission is free, and the center is open to the public Monday through Friday, 9 to 4 and Sundays from 1 to 4.  The center is located at 217 East Tuscaloosa Street. 

