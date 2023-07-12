A KID’S PLACE CHILD ADVOCACY CENTER WILL HOST COMMUNITY WIDE MANDATED REPORTER TRAINING ON TUESDAY JULY 18TH. THE TRAINING IS FREE AND WILL TEACH THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF CHILD ABUSE AND WHAT STEPS TO TAKE TO REPORT SUSPECTED CHILD ABUSE. TO RSVP AND FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-766-2213. THE EVENT WILL TAKE PLACE AT FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH IN LAWRENCEBURG AND WILL BEGIN AT 6 WITH FOOD AT 5:30.
