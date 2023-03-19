kid's place
A KID’S PLACE CHILD ADVOCACY CENTER IS MAKING PLANS FOR ITS ANNUAL GALA. THE “BE THE LIGHT” GALA WILL BE HELD APRIL 28, AT 6 PM AT THE UAW HALL IN SPRING HILL. THE EVENT WILL FEATURE LIVE MUSIC, A GUEST SPEAKER AND A SNEAK PEAK OF THE NEW MAURY COUNTY LOCATION FOR A KID’S PLACE. THE GALA KICKS OFF THE AGENCY’S “HOPE, HELP AND HEALING” MONTHLY GIVING CAMPAIGN. TICKETS ARE 100 DOLLARS PER PERSON AND CAN BE PURCHASED AT KPCAC.ORG.

