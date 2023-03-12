Giles County Board of Education Logo

GILES COUNTY SCHOOLS KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION IS SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 5. REGISTRATION WILL TAKE PLACE AT PULASKI ELEMENTARY FROM 8:30 TO 4:30, AT RICHLAND ELEMENTARY FROM 8:30 TO 2, AT ELKTON ELEMENTARY FROM 8:30 TO 2:30, AND AT MINOR HILL SCHOOL FROM 8:30 TO 3. TO BE ELIGIBLE FOR KINDERGARTEN, A CHILD MUST BE 5 YEARS OLD ON OR BEFORE AUGUST 15TH, 2023. ITEMS NEEDED FOR REGISTRATION INCLUDE THE LEGAL GUARDIAN’S ID, THE CHILD’S BIRTH CERTIFICATE AND SOCIAL SECURITY CARD, TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH CERTIFICATE OF IMMUNIZATION, PROOF OF RESIDENCY, AND CUSTODY PAPERWORK, IF APPLICABLE. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-363-4558.

Recommended for you