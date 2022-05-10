DR. MARK LA BRANCHE ANNOUNCED HIS RETIREMENT TODAY AS CHANCELLOR, EFFECTIVE JUNE 30TH. CHANCELLOR LA BRANCHE, WHO SERVED AS PRESIDENT OF MARTIN METHODIST COLLEGE, WAS THE INAUGURAL CHANCELLOR AT UT SOUTHERN AND HIS LEADERSHIP WAS INSTRUMENTAL IN GUIDING THE UNIVERSITY THROUGH ITS MERGER INTO THE UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE SYSTEM. DR. LA BRANCHE WILL SERVE AS A SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO UT PRESIDENT RANDY BOYD, UNTIL HIS FULL RETIREMENT. AN INTERIM CHANCELLOR WILL BE APPOINTED IN THE COMING WEEKS, FOLLOWED BY A NATIONAL SEARCH FOR A PERMANENT CHANCELLOR.
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
85°
Cloudy
85° / 60°
4 PM
85°
5 PM
85°
6 PM
84°
7 PM
83°
8 PM
78°
Most Popular
Articles
- Florence Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Wanted Person
- Tennessee Highway Patrol Roadside Safety Checkpoints Scheduled for Lawrence and Marshall Counties
- THP Roadside Safety Checkpoint: Maury County
- Colbert County Man Now Facing Murder Charges After Thursday's Fatal Stabbing
- Wise Granted Bond Following Tuesday Hearing
- Lauderdale Couple Perishes in House Fire
- Drug Arrest in Lawrence County
- Fatal Stabbing Overnight in Tuscumbia
- Colbert County Drug Raid
- 12 Year-Old Airlifted for Treatment after Bitten by Dogs in Giles County
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.