DR. MARK LA BRANCHE ANNOUNCED HIS RETIREMENT TODAY AS CHANCELLOR, EFFECTIVE JUNE 30TH. CHANCELLOR LA BRANCHE, WHO SERVED AS PRESIDENT OF MARTIN METHODIST COLLEGE, WAS THE INAUGURAL CHANCELLOR AT UT SOUTHERN AND HIS LEADERSHIP WAS INSTRUMENTAL IN GUIDING THE UNIVERSITY THROUGH ITS MERGER INTO THE UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE SYSTEM. DR. LA BRANCHE WILL SERVE AS A SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO UT PRESIDENT RANDY BOYD, UNTIL HIS FULL RETIREMENT. AN INTERIM CHANCELLOR WILL BE APPOINTED IN THE COMING WEEKS, FOLLOWED BY A NATIONAL SEARCH FOR A PERMANENT CHANCELLOR.

