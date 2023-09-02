NEWS

Area city and county offices will be closed Monday in observance of the Labor Day holiday.  The City of Lawrenceburg offices will be closed with garbage pick up on Thursday.  Lawrence County government offices, including the solid waste transfer station, will be closed, along with the City of Columbia office. The City of Loretto offices will be closed Monday, with Monday’s garbage pickup on Wednesday, and the City of Florence offices will be closed Monday with no change in residential garbage and recycling collection. Wayne County Solid Waste facility will be closed with no mobile trash truck run, and both P.E.S. and L.U.S. will also be closed.

