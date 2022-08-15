NEWS

A LAKE HOUSE ON RIVER POINT II WAS DESTROYED LATE LAST WEEK IN COLBERT COUNTY. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE ON THURSDAY AROUND 8:20 PM. UPON ARRIVAL UNITS FOUND THE HOME FULLY ENGULFED. THE HOUSE WAS DEEMED A TOTAL LOSS. UNITS FROM HE LEIGHTON, BRICK-HATTON, NITRATE CITY, RED BANK AND TOWN CREEK VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPONDED AND WORKED AT THE SCENE UNTIL 2 AM FRIDAY. THE ALABAMA FIRE MARSHAL’S OFFICE IS INVESTIGATING

Recommended for you