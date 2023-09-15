NEWS

ON WEDNESDAY, JOEL LANE LAMAR, 49, WAS BOOKED INTO THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER FOR THE OFFENSES OF THEFT OF PROPERTY IN THE FIRST DEGREE AND NEGOTIATING A WORTHLESS INSTRUMENT. THE CHARGES STEM FROM AN INVESTIGATION REGARDING HOME REPAIR FRAUD. LAMAR IS CURRENTLY BEING HELD WITHOUT BOND PENDING FURTHER ORDERS OF THE COURT. IT IS BELIEVED THAT THERE COULD BE OTHER VICTIMS IN THIS CASE. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON THIS CASE, OR FEEL YOU HAVE BEEN A VICTIM OF MR. LAMAR, PLEASE CONTACT SGT MATT BURBANK AT (256) 760-5772.

Recommended for you