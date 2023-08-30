THE UNIVERSITY OF NORTH ALABAMA HEAD SOFTBALL COACH ASHLEY COZART ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT GEORGIA LAND WILL BE JOINING HER COACHING STAFF THIS UPCOMING SEASON. LAND IS A FAMILIAR FACE TO THE ORGANIZATION AS SHE FINISHED HER SENIOR YEAR THIS PAST SEASON. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, COZART ADVISED ADDING LAND TO THE STAFF MAKES THEM IMMEDIATELY BETTER AND THAT LAND HAS A GENUINE PERSONALITY AND HUMBLENESS AND SHE WILL BE ONE OF THE BEST YOUNG COACHES AROUND. LAND PLAYED FOR HER FATHER BRIAN LAND WHILE AT LAWRENCE COUNTY HIGHSCHOOL AND WAS ALOS NAMED MISS SOFTBALL MIDDLE TENNESSEE AAA PLAYER OF THE YEAR IN HIGH SCHOOL.
