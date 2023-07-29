THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT AND THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE ASSISTED SEVERAL LOCAL, STATE, AND FEDERAL AGENCIES IN EXECUTING A SEARCH WARRANT ON WEDNESDAY AT A RESIDENCE ON EASTWOOD DRIVE IN FLORENCE, ALABAMA. THE SEARCH YIELDED APPROXIMATELY 19 POUNDS OF SOLID METHAMPHETAMINE AND APPROXIMATELY 200 POUNDS OR 25 GALLONS OF LIQUID METHAMPHETAMINE WHICH COMBINED HAS A STREET VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $2 MILLION TO $3 MILLION DOLLARS.
