NEWS

THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT AND THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE ASSISTED SEVERAL LOCAL, STATE, AND FEDERAL AGENCIES IN EXECUTING A SEARCH WARRANT ON WEDNESDAY AT A RESIDENCE ON EASTWOOD DRIVE IN FLORENCE, ALABAMA.  THE SEARCH YIELDED APPROXIMATELY 19 POUNDS OF SOLID METHAMPHETAMINE AND APPROXIMATELY 200 POUNDS OR 25 GALLONS OF LIQUID METHAMPHETAMINE WHICH COMBINED HAS A STREET VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $2 MILLION TO $3 MILLION DOLLARS.

