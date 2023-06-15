NEWS

ON MONDAY, AGENTS WITH THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE EXECUTED A SEARCH WARRANT AT THE RESIDENCE OF 522 BLAIR STREET. WHILE MONITORING THE RESIDENCE, THE SUSPECT LEFT THE RESIDENCE AND WAS STOPPED BY OFFICERS. DURING THE TRAFFIC STOP, THE DRIVER THREW OUT A GLOVE THAT CONTAINED SEVERAL INDIVIDUALLY WRAPPED BAGS OF COCAINE AND MARIJUANA. THE SEARCH OF THE RESIDENCE REVEALED SEVERAL ADDITIONAL BAGS OF COCAINE. APPROXIMATELY 114 GRAMS OF COCAINE WAS SEIZED IN TOTAL. 46 YEAR OLD KENNETH GEREMAINE KIRKMAN, WAS ARRESTED AND FACES CHARGES OF TRAFFICKING IN COCAINE, UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA 1ST AND UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

