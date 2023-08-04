ON THURSDAY AGENTS WITH THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE EXECUTED A SEARCH WARRANT AT A RESIDENCE ON COUNTY ROAD 581 IN ELGIN. THE SEARCH WARRANT WAS OBTAINED DUE TO THE DRUG DEALING ACTIVITIES OF ONE OF THE OCCUPANTS OF THE RESIDENCE. AGENTS LOCATED MULTIPLE PEOPLE ON THE PROPERTY WHEN THEY ARRIVED. THEY WERE LIVING IN DIFFERENT CAMPERS THROUGHOUT THE PROPERTY. AGENTS LOCATED A SMALL AMOUNT OF METHAMPHETAMINE (ICE) ON TWO OF THE OCCUPANTS. ONE SUBJECT WAS ALSO ARRESTED FOR FELONY WARRANTS. DOUGLAS EDWARD LOVELL, 62, OF ELGIN, FACES CHARGES OF NLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; THURSTON GLENN ROBERTS, 54, OF ROGERSVILLE, FACES CHARGES OF UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE AND UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; ALISIA NICOLE QUINN, 50, OF ELGIN WAS ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE OUTSTANDING WARRANTS.
Lauderdale County Drug Task Force Executes Search Warrant - Arrests Made
