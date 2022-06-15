THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT COMMUNICATION DISTRICT 911 IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITION OF 911 TELECOMMUNICATOR. A COMPLETE JOB DESCRIPTION ALONG WITH ONLINE APPLICATION CAN BE FOUND AT FLORENCE LAUDERDALE EMA DOT ORG. STARTING SALARY IS $14.55 PER HOUR DURING TRAINING.
Lauderdale County Florence 911 Seeking Qualified Applicants
-
- Updated
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
80°
93° / 71°
12 AM
79°
1 AM
78°
2 AM
77°
3 AM
76°
4 AM
75°
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawrence County Man Killed In Early June Traffic Crash
- THP Safety Checkpoint Scheduled for Maury County
- THP Roadside Safety Checkpoints Scheduled for Lincoln and Perry Counties
- Firearm Stolen from Weakley Creek Road Home
- Search Warrant in Colbert County Results in Drug Arrest
- Colbert County Sheriff's Office Alerts Citizens of Phone Scam
- USDA Commodities Distribution Scheduled for Lincoln County
- Limestone Rocks Taken from Rosson Road Property in Lawrence County
- Pulaski's SunDrop Festival Is This Weekend
- Prison in Colbert County Escapes Over the Weekend Capture Hours Later
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.