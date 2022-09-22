NEWS

A LAUDERDALE COUNTY HOME WAS SEVERLY DAMAGED TUESDAY FOLLOWING A HOUSE FIRE. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE ON PLUM STREET SHORTLY AFTER NOON. UPON ARRIVAL FIREFIGHTERS LOCATED THE HOMEOWNER OUTSIDE VISIBLY SHAKEN. THE WOMAN WAS CALLING OUT FOR HER DOGS WHO WERE INSIDE. IT IS BELIVED THE FIRE STARTED IN THE ATTIC AND STARTED AFTER A LOUD BOOM WAS HEARD. THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.

