structure fire

A LAUDERDALE COUNTY HOME WAS DESTROYED OVER THE WEEKEND FOLLOWING A FIRE. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE ON HOWELL STREET AT APPROXIMATELY 11 PM ON SUNDAY.  CREWS WORKED TO CONTAIN THE BLAZE WHICH STARTED IN THE KITCHEN BEFORE BECOMING FULLY INVOLVED. TWO OCCUPANTS WERE INSIDE THE RESIDENCE AND WERE ABLE TO ESCAPE. ONE WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE NORTH ALABAMA MEDICAL CENTER DUE TO SMOKE INHALATION. THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

