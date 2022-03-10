NEWS

THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY COMMISSION WILL BE OPENING THE TWO COUNTY-MAINTAINED PARKS – WHEELER CAMPGROUND (ON ALABAMA 101 NEAR WHEELER DAM) AND BRUSH CREEK PARK (ON LAUDERDALE 14 NEAR WATERLOO) ON APRIL 8TH. DUE TO SOME TRAFFIC CONCERNS ON ALABAMA 101, THIS YEAR, ANYONE WISHING TO CAMP AT THE WHEELER CAMPGROUND DURING THE FIRST WEEKEND THE PARK IS OPEN, WILL NEED TO CALL THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY SOLID WASTE OFFICE AND MAKE RESERVATIONS. THIS IS ONLY FOR THE OPENING WEEKEND. THE CAMPSITES WILL BE ON A “FIRST COME BASIS” AFTER THE APRIL 8 WEEKEND. RESERVATIONS FOR THE OPENING WEEKEND, WILL BEGIN ON MARCH 21. ANYONE INTEREST MAY CALL THE SOLID WASTE OFFICE (MONDAY-FRIDAY FROM 8 A.M. UNTIL 4 P.M.) AT 256-760-5878.

