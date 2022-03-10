Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 6 PM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Warm surface temperatures may prevent accumulations on some roadways Friday evening, but cold temps will allow for slick spots on areas where snow has not accumulated. Use extreme caution when driving Friday night and Saturday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&