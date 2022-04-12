NEWS

ON FRIDAY, APRIL 8TH, THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT DETECTIVE DIVISION OBTAINED A WARRANT OF ARREST FOR, ANTHONY ALLAN BROOKER, 20, OF FLORENCE, ALABAMA. BROOKER IS CHARGED WITH “ENTICING A CHILD FOR IMMORAL PURPOSES.” AFTER BEING ALERTED BY A THIRD-PARTY INDIVIDUAL, DETECTIVES OPENED AN INVESTIGATION INTO BROOKER’S ONLINE ACTIVITIES. THE INVESTIGATION REVEALED THAT BROOKER HAD BEEN ENGAGED IN ENTICING A 12-YEAR-OLD CHILD FOR IMMORAL PURPOSES BY UTILIZING ONLINE APP SERVICES. BROOKER WAS ARRESTED ON THE ABOVE STATED WARRANT ON SATURDAY, APRIL 9TH AND WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE COLBERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WITHOUT INCIDENT. ALL SUSPECTS/DEFENDANTS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW.

