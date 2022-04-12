ON FRIDAY, APRIL 8TH, THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT DETECTIVE DIVISION OBTAINED A WARRANT OF ARREST FOR, ANTHONY ALLAN BROOKER, 20, OF FLORENCE, ALABAMA. BROOKER IS CHARGED WITH “ENTICING A CHILD FOR IMMORAL PURPOSES.” AFTER BEING ALERTED BY A THIRD-PARTY INDIVIDUAL, DETECTIVES OPENED AN INVESTIGATION INTO BROOKER’S ONLINE ACTIVITIES. THE INVESTIGATION REVEALED THAT BROOKER HAD BEEN ENGAGED IN ENTICING A 12-YEAR-OLD CHILD FOR IMMORAL PURPOSES BY UTILIZING ONLINE APP SERVICES. BROOKER WAS ARRESTED ON THE ABOVE STATED WARRANT ON SATURDAY, APRIL 9TH AND WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE COLBERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WITHOUT INCIDENT. ALL SUSPECTS/DEFENDANTS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW.
Lauderdale County Man Arrested for Enticing a Child for Immoral Purposes
-
- Updated
Latest News
- LCHS Lady Cats Basketball Coach Resigns
- Florence Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Missing Juvenile
- City of Lawrenceburg Office Closed Friday
- Slow Down Tennessee - 4/15 thru 4/29
- Shooting Suspect Arrested in Florence
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Academy Kicks Off
- Giles County Election Commission to Meet
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Investigating Burglary in Leoma
Currently in Lawrenceburg
60°
Cloudy
82° / 57°
1 AM
60°
2 AM
58°
3 AM
53°
4 AM
53°
5 AM
50°
Most Popular
Articles
- LUS Scheduled Power Outage for Monday April 11th
- Traffic Lights Crash Down on Intersection
- Gun Stolen from Unlocked Vehicle in Lawrence County
- Slow Down Tennessee - 4/15 thru 4/29
- THP Roadside Safety Checkpoints Saturday in Marshall County
- Shooting Suspect Arrested in Florence
- Richard Kent Brazier "Ricky B"
- Sundrop Festival to be Held June 11th
- Drug Arrests in Lawrence County
- TNHP Roadside Safety Checkpoints to be Conducted in Lewis and Lincoln Counties
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.