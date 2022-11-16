NEWS

A LAUDERDALE COUNTY MAN WAS ARRESTED LAST WEEK FOLLOWING AN INVESTIGATION INTO ELECTRONIC SOLICIATION OF A CHILD. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS, NATHAN POWELL, 29, OF FLORENCE, IS ACCUSED OF COMMUNICATING WITH A MINOR ON INSTAGRAM AND RECEIVING PORNOGRAPHIC PHOTOGRAPHS OF HER. THE INVESTIGATION BEGAME AFTER THE CHILD’S GUARDIAN LOCATED THE IMAGES AND MESSAGES. POWELL WAS BOOKED IN THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DENTENTION CENTER ON A 50 THOUSAND DOLLAR BOND.

