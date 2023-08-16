A LAUDERDALE COUNTY MAN WAS ARRESTED ON SUNDAY AND FACES ATTEMPTED SEXUAL ABUSE AND RAPE CHARGES. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS THE ALLEGED OFFENSE HAPPENED SATURDAY NIGHT IN FLORENCE. CARLOS CHE IS ACCUSED OF ACCUSED OF INAPPROPRIATELY TOUCHING A 5-YEAR-OLD GIRL AND WAS BOOKED INTO THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION FACILITY WHERE HE REMAINS ON A $100,000 BOND.
Lauderdale County Man Arrested on Attempted Sexual Abuse and Rape Charges
