A LAUDERDALE COUNTY MAN HAS DIED FOLLOWING A FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH NEAR MOULTON ALABAMA ON SUNDAY. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE ON ALABAMA HIGHWAY 157 AROUND MIDNIGHT SUNDAY. THE HEAD ON COLLISON INVOLVED A 2014 FORD FOCUS AND A 2004 GMC YUKON. KENDALL LEE DEAN, 48, OF FLORENCE, WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE. THE ACCIDENT IS BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE ALABAMA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY.
