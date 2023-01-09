NEWS

A LAUDERDALE COUNTY MAN WAS ARRESTED ON SUNDAY AFTER BEING INDICTED BY THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY GRAND JURY FOR CHILD ABUSE. STEVEN GRANT BORDEN, OF FLORENCE, IS ACUSED OF ABUSING HIS SON BACK IN 2021. HE IS BEING HELD AT THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER ON A 15 THOUSAND DOLLAR BOND.

