NEWS

A LAUDERDALE COUNTY MAN HAS BEEN INDICTED ON TWO COUNTS OF CHILD ABUSE WITH SEXUAL MOTIVATION, TWO COUNTS OF SECOND-DEGREE SEXUAL ABUSE, AND THREE COUNTS OF INDECENT EXPOSURE. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS, KELLY D. CROTTS, 47, OF FLORENCE, IS ACCUSED OF EXPOSING HIMSELF TO MINOR CHILDREN AND SUBJECTED THEM TO SEXUAL CONTACT. CROTTS IS THE OWNER OF A LAUDERDALE COUNTY SCREEN PRINTING BUSINESS AND THE ABUSE ALLEGEDLY OCCURRED OVER A PERIOD OF A COUPLE OF YEARS HE WAS RELEASED ON BOND. IF CROTTS IS CONVICTED OF THE FELONY CHARGES, HE WOULD BE REQUIRED TO REGISTER AS A SEX OFFENDER. THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.

