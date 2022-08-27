Traffic Crash

AT LEAST ONE PERSON WAS INJURED FRIDAY IN A MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH IN LAUDERDALE COUNTY.  THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED AROUND 7:10 FRIDAY MORNING AND INVOLVED A CAR AND A LAUDERDALE COUNTY SCHOOL BUS. A FEMLA IN THE CAR WAS INJURED AND TRANSPORTED TO NORTH ALABAMA MEDICAL CENTER. 5 CHILDREN WERE ON THE BUS AT THE TIME OF THE WRECK AND WERE NOT INJURED.

Recommended for you