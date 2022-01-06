NEWS

THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A STOLEN VEHICLE AND TRAILER. THE VEHICLE IS A BLACK 2003 DODGE RAM DUALLY 3500. BOTH WERE TAKEN FROM CENTRAL STORAGE ON HIGHWAY 20 IN FLORENCE ON JANUARY 1ST. THE TRAILE WAS LOCATED BURNT AND THE VEHICLE IS STILL MISSING. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE AT 256-760-5772.

