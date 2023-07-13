THE LAWRENCE COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE WILL HOST THE 68TH ANNUAL LAWRENCE COUNTY CHRISTMAS PARADE ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2 BEGINNING AT 5 PM IN DOWNTOWN LAWRENCEBURG. THIS YEAR’S THEME IS “JOY TO THE WORLD.” PARTICIPANTS ARE ENCOURAGED TO THEME THEIR FLOATS AND DECORATIONS AROUND CELEBRATING CHRISTMAS AROUND THE WORLD AND SPREADING “JOY TO THE WORLD!” ALL PARADE ENTRIES, EXCEPT HORSE RIDERS, MUST PRE-REGISTER AND BE DECORATED WITH CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS. THE FLOATS WILL BE JUDGED ON THE USE OF THE 2023 THEME, NEATNESS, AND THE USE OF LIGHTS. THE THREE WINNING CATEGORIES ARE: BEST OF SHOW ($150 PRIZE), SECOND PLACE ($100 PRIZE), AND THIRD PLACE ($75 PRIZE). APPLICATIONS FOR PARADE PARTICIPATION ARE CURRENTLY BEING ACCEPTED. A NON-REFUNDABLE ENTRY FEE OF $45 MUST BE RECEIVED BY NOVEMBER 20TH FOR BUSINESS AND ADVERTISING VEHICLE TO AVOID A $25 LATE FEE. CAR CLUBS AND INDIVIDUAL VEHICLE ENTRIES ARE $10. APPLICATIONS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED AFTER NOVEMBER 27TH. FOR MORE INFROMATION CALL 931-762-4911.
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
75°
Sunny
86° / 75°
6 PM
76°
7 PM
76°
8 PM
74°
9 PM
76°
10 PM
75°
Most Popular
Articles
- Drug Arrests in Lawrence County
- Investigation Underway in Williamson County
- Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident in Muscle Shoals
- Male Struck in Kroger Parking Lot
- Florence Police Urge Citizens to Lock Vehicles
- Muscle Shoals Police Release Monthly Stats
- 3-Year-Old Airlifted Following Accidental Discharge of Small Caliber Pistol
- Maury County Sheriff's Department Investigating Hate Propaganda
- Russellville Police Department Seeking Public's Help in Locating Missing Person
- Maury County Sheriff's Office Alerting Residents of Scams
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.