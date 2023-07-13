NEWS

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE WILL HOST THE 68TH ANNUAL LAWRENCE COUNTY CHRISTMAS PARADE ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2 BEGINNING AT 5 PM IN DOWNTOWN LAWRENCEBURG. THIS YEAR’S THEME IS “JOY TO THE WORLD.” PARTICIPANTS ARE ENCOURAGED TO THEME THEIR FLOATS AND DECORATIONS AROUND CELEBRATING CHRISTMAS AROUND THE WORLD AND SPREADING “JOY TO THE WORLD!” ALL PARADE ENTRIES, EXCEPT HORSE RIDERS, MUST PRE-REGISTER AND BE DECORATED WITH CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS. THE FLOATS WILL BE JUDGED ON THE USE OF THE 2023 THEME, NEATNESS, AND THE USE OF LIGHTS. THE THREE WINNING CATEGORIES ARE: BEST OF SHOW ($150 PRIZE), SECOND PLACE ($100 PRIZE), AND THIRD PLACE ($75 PRIZE). APPLICATIONS FOR PARADE PARTICIPATION ARE CURRENTLY BEING ACCEPTED. A NON-REFUNDABLE ENTRY FEE OF $45 MUST BE RECEIVED BY NOVEMBER 20TH FOR BUSINESS AND ADVERTISING VEHICLE TO AVOID A $25 LATE FEE. CAR CLUBS AND INDIVIDUAL VEHICLE ENTRIES ARE $10. APPLICATIONS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED AFTER NOVEMBER 27TH. FOR MORE INFROMATION CALL 931-762-4911.

Recommended for you