THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY COUNCIL MEETING ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY OCTOBER 13TH HAS BEEN CHANGED TO OCTOBER 14TH AT 9 AM IN THE MUNICIPAL COMPLEX ON THE SQUARE IN LAWRENCEBURG.
- Suspicious Person Arrested in Lawrence County Sunday
- Lawrence County Woman Dies in Fatal Wreck Sunday
- Lawrence County Man Dies in Fatal Wreck Sunday
- Pulaski Man Arrested on TennCare Fraud
- Male Subject Arrested for Criminal Surveillance in Florence
- Stabbing in Florence
- Leoma Man Arrested Late Week for Public Intoxication
- Donation Made to Lion Recovery at UNA
- Middle Tn Scheduled Lane Closures
- Lawrence County Man Dies in Fatal Wreck Thursday
