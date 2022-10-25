NEWS

LAWRENCE COUNTIANS ARE REMINDED OF A HASSLE-FREE WAY TO FIND OUT INFORMATION ABOUT LAWRENCE COUNTY GOVERNMENT WITH TEXT MY GOV. TO USE SIMPLY TEXT MESSAGE HI TO 931-324-1005 TO QUICKLY FIND COUNTY INFORMATION. THE SYSTME WILL TEXT YOU THE CORRECT LINK FOR WHATEVER COUNTY SERVICE YOU MAY BE NEEDING AND THE SYSTEM IS CONSTANTLY BEING UPDATED TO BETTER SUIT THE NEEDS OF THE CITIZENS OF LAWRENCE COUNTY.  FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO LAWRENCE COUNTY TN DOT GOV

