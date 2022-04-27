THE LAWRENCE COUNTY 4-H PROGRAM IS PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE SEVERAL EXCITING OPPORTUNITIES FOR 4-H MEMBERS. THIS SUMMER OFFERS SOMETHING FOR EVERYBODY, INCLUDING JR. 4-H CAMP, 4-H TARGET SMART CAMP, 4-H JUNIOR HIGH ADVENTURE CAMP, 4-H ELECTRIC CAMP, 4-H LINE AND DESIGN CAMP AND 4-H BEGGINER HORSE CAMP. CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY EXTENSION OFFICE AT 931-762-5506 TO REGISTER OR RECEIVE ADDITIONAL INFORMATION.
