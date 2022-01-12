LC 911

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY 911 BOARD MEETING IS SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE DIRECTORS REPORT, HIRING NEW EMPLOYEESS, FINANCIALS AND ANY OTHER BUSINESS LEGALLY BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 11 AND WILL BE HELD AT THE LAWRENCBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT TRAINING CENTER AT 11.

