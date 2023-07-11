THE LAWRENCE COUNTY 911 BOARD OF DIRECTORS MET ON TUESDAY, JULY 11 TO RESUME THEIR JUNE 27 MEETING WHICH HAD BEEN RECESSED. DIRECTOR CHAD MOORE PRESENTED A PROPOSED INTER-LOCAL AGREEMENT TO FUND 911 FOR THE COMING YEAR. HE RECOMMENDED THREE AMENDMENTS TO CLARIFY CERTAIN PROVISIONS IN THE DOCUMENT AND THE BOARD APPROVED FOR SUBMISSION TO COUNTY AND MUNICIPAL GOVERNING BODIES. THE BOARD ALSO REQUESTED THE E-911 FINANCE COMMITTEE TO EVALUATE THE DISTRICT’S SALARY STEP PLAN AND TO RECOMMEND CHANGES TO BRING LAWRENCE COUNTY MORE IN LINE WITH SURROUNDING JURISDICTIONS.
