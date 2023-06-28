THE LAWRENCE COUNTY 911 BOARD OF DIRECTORS MET ON TUESDAY. DIRECTOR CHAD MOORE REPORTED THAT 911 IS ENTERING ITS ELEVENTH YEAR OF OPERATION UNDER FUNDING LEVELS ESTABLISHED TEN YEARS AGO. THIS HAS ADVERSELY AFFECTED THE DISTRICT’S ABILITY TO MAINTAIN AND UPGRADE EQUIPMENT AS WELL AS HIRING AND RETAINING QUALIFIED OPERATORS. THE BOARD HELD A LENGTHY DISCUSSION AND PASSED A BUDGET FOR THE UPCOMING FISCAL YEAR THAT INCLUDES SALARY INCREASES FOR OPERATING AND ADMINISTRATIVE PERSONNEL. THE BOARD ALSO PASSED A MOTION TO REQUEST CAPITAL FUNDING FROM CITY AND COUNTY GOVERNMENTS FOR PURCHASE AND INSTALLATION OF A MOBILE CAD SYSTEM. THE SYSTEM WILL ALLOW CALLS TO AND FROM LAW ENFORCEMENT, FIRE PROTECTION, AND EMS PERSONNEL TO BE TRASMITTED DIGITALLY VIA CELL THE MEETING CONCLUDED WITH A DISCUSSION ON THE STATUS OF NEGOTIATIONS WITH THE INTER-LOCAL AGREEMENT TO COVER LONG TERM FUNDING. THE NEXT 911 BOARD MEETING WILL BE HELD ON TUESDAY, JULY 11 AT 8:00 AM.
Weather Alert
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected. * WHERE...Stewart, Montgomery, Houston, Humphreys, Dickson, Perry, Hickman, Lewis, Wayne and Lawrence Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
