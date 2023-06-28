NEWS

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY 911 BOARD OF DIRECTORS MET ON TUESDAY. DIRECTOR CHAD MOORE REPORTED THAT 911 IS ENTERING ITS ELEVENTH YEAR OF OPERATION UNDER FUNDING LEVELS ESTABLISHED TEN YEARS AGO.  THIS HAS ADVERSELY AFFECTED THE DISTRICT’S ABILITY TO MAINTAIN AND UPGRADE EQUIPMENT AS WELL AS HIRING AND RETAINING QUALIFIED OPERATORS.  THE BOARD HELD A LENGTHY DISCUSSION AND PASSED A BUDGET FOR THE UPCOMING FISCAL YEAR THAT INCLUDES SALARY INCREASES FOR OPERATING AND ADMINISTRATIVE PERSONNEL.  THE BOARD ALSO PASSED A MOTION TO REQUEST CAPITAL FUNDING FROM CITY AND COUNTY GOVERNMENTS FOR PURCHASE AND INSTALLATION OF A MOBILE CAD SYSTEM.  THE SYSTEM WILL ALLOW CALLS TO AND FROM LAW ENFORCEMENT, FIRE PROTECTION, AND EMS PERSONNEL TO BE TRASMITTED DIGITALLY VIA CELL   THE MEETING CONCLUDED WITH A DISCUSSION ON THE STATUS OF NEGOTIATIONS WITH THE INTER-LOCAL AGREEMENT TO COVER LONG TERM FUNDING.  THE NEXT 911 BOARD MEETING WILL BE HELD ON TUESDAY, JULY 11 AT 8:00 AM.

