THE LAWRENCE COUNTY EMERGENCY COMMUNICATIONS DISTRICT BOARD MEETING IS SCHEDULED FOR MONDAY AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY BUILDING OFFICE LOCATED ON MAHR AVENUE. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 2.
Latest News
- William Francis King, Jr
- Mary Louise Redus Jones
- Lawrenceburg Utility Systems Installing New LED Streetlights
- Lawrenceburg City Council to Meet
- Colbert County Man Dies in Motor Vehicle Accident
- Lawrence County 911 Board to Meet
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Seeking Public's Help
- City of Loretto Hosts Retirement Party for City Administrator
Currently in Lawrenceburg
81°
93° / 65°
11 PM
78°
12 AM
76°
1 AM
75°
2 AM
72°
3 AM
72°
Most Popular
Articles
- Colbert County Sheriff's Office Alerts Citizens of Phone Scam
- Colbert County Man Dies in Motor Vehicle Accident
- Maury County Man Found Dead in Cumberland River
- Maury County Man Indicted for Incident in Franklin
- THP Roadside Safety Checkpoint Scheduled for Giles County
- Florence City Offices Closed in Observance of Juneteenth
- Three Killed in Fatal Accident Sunday Night in Lawrence County
- Residential Structure Fire in Columbia
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Seeking Public's Help
- Firearm Stolen from Weakley Creek Road Home
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.