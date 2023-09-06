THE LAWRENCE COUNTY 911 BOARD IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION ON TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 26TH TO DISCUSS FINANCIALS AND ANY OTHER BUSINESS LEGALLY BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD. THE MEETINGS IS SET TO BEGIN AT 8 AT THE COMMUNICATIONS CENTER IN LAWRENCEBURG.
Latest News
- Auditions for Lawrenceburg Community Theatre Production
- Marshall County Mobile Household Hazardous Waste Collection Service - Saturday
- Giles County Meetings
- Lawrence County Commision's Resolution Committee to Meet
- City of Loretto Public Meeting
- 9th Annual Community Appreciation Cookout in Columbia
- Friends of Lawrence County Public Library to Meet Friday
- Barricaded Subject Surrenders to Law Enforcement Saturday in Lawrenceburg
Currently in Lawrenceburg
67°
Partly Cloudy
82° / 67°
10 PM
66°
11 PM
65°
12 AM
64°
1 AM
63°
2 AM
62°
Most Popular
Articles
- Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Lawrence County
- Florence Police Department Seeks Information
- Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash Over the Weekend in Lawrence County
- Barricaded Subject Surrenders to Law Enforcement Saturday in Lawrenceburg
- Search Warrant Results in Drug Arrests in Lawrence County
- Traffic Stop Results in Drug Seizure
- Male Subject Evades from Law Enforcement - Taken into Custody
- Vandalism at the Wishy Washy
- New Information Regarding Hit and Run
- Dr. Benefield Critically Injured In Traffic Accident
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.