LC 911

LAWRENCE COUNTY 911 IS ENCOURAGING BUSINESS OWNERS TO HELP UPDATE THEIR CONTACT INFORMATION SHOULD THERE BE AN EMERGENCY AFTER HOURS. THE INFORMATION WILL BE STORED UNDER THE ADDRESS OF THE BUSINESS AND WILL HELP TELECOMMUNICATORS PROVIDE INFORMATION TO FIRST RESPONDERS QUIKLY. TO FILL OUT A FORM AND FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO THE FACEBOOK PAGE AT LAWRENCE COUNTY E 911.

