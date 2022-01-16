LC 911

LAWRENCE COUNTY 911 WOULD LIKE TO REMIND TRAVELERS THAT IF YOU SEE A VEHICLE OFF THE ROADWAY WITH CAUTION TAPE, RESPONDERS HAVE ALREADY WORKED THE ACCIDENT. IF YOU DO NOT SEE CAUTION TAPE, PLEASE LET US KNOW.  IF YOU SLIP OFF THE ROADWAY AND ABSOLUTELY MUST ABANDON YOUR VEHICLE, PLEASE CALL THEI NON-EMERGENCY LINE AT 931-762-0450 TO LET US KNOW. IF YOU DON’T HAVE YOUR PHONE, MARK YOUR VEHICLE WITH SOMETHING/LEAVE A NOTE WITH YOUR INFO. SAFETY IS THEIR TOP PRIORITY TODAY FOR YOU AND OUR RESPONDERS.

Recommended for you