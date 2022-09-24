LC 911

LAWRENCE COUNTY 911 WOULD LIKE TO REMIND FAIR GOERS OF WHO TO LOOK FOR IF YOU NEED HELP AT THE MIDDLE TENNESSEE DISTRICT FAIR. FAIR STAFF WILL BE WEARING VESTS WITH MTDF ON THE BACK, OFFICERS WILL BE IN UNIFORM, AND MEDICAL STAFF WILL BE WEARING RED VESTS AND CARRYING A MEDICAL BAG. IF IT IS A LIFE-THREATENING EMERGENCY DIAL 911.

