THE LAWRENCE COUNTY OFFICE OF ARCHIVES WILL BE OPEN ON TUESDAY FROM 8 TO 10 AND AGAIN LATER IN THE AFTERNOON. LAWRENCE COUNTY ARCHIVES WILL ALSO BE CLOSED ON MONDAY SEPTEMBER 19TH THROUGH MONDAY SEPTEMBER 26TH. THEY WILL REOPEN TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 27TH AT 8 AM.
Latest News
- THP Roadside Checkpoints
- Lawrence County Archives Upcoming Special Hours
- Mt Pleasant Parks and Rec to Meet Wednesday
- Pulaski Board of Mayor and Alderman to Meet in Regular Session Tuesday
- Lawrence County Board of Education to Meet
- Jerry Dan Pruett
- Doris Ann Campbell
- Henry Horton State Park 20th Annual Step Back in Time Festival
Currently in Lawrenceburg
70°
Cloudy
81° / 67°
10 PM
69°
11 PM
68°
12 AM
66°
1 AM
64°
2 AM
63°
Most Popular
Articles
- Pursuit in Lawrence County Ends with Suicide Attempt
- Crash Near Pulaski Exit Shuts Down I65
- Pulaski Police Warn Residence of Criminal Activity
- Columbia Police Department Seek Help to find Missing Teen
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Monthly Stats
- Suspect Wanted on First Degree Kidnapping Charges in Lauderdale County Arrested
- From the Desk of Lawrence County Executive David Morgan - And the Beat Goes On
- Lawrence County Man Arrested Over the Weekend
- Hands Across the Border Checkpoint Scheduled in Ardmore
- Tammie Elaine Norwood
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.