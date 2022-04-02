THE LAWRENCE COUNTY ART COMMISSION WOULD LIKE TO INVITE ALL LAWRENCE COUNTY ARTISTS 12 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER TO PARTICIPATE IN THE 42ND ANNUAL MARGUERITE ROSE BURTON AWARD SHOW. ENTRIES WILL BE ACCEPTED AT THE CROCKETT ARTS CENTER THURSDAY APRIL 22ND FROM NOON UNTIL 5 P-M. ENTRY FORMS ARE AVAILABLE AT LAWRENCEBURG GLASS COMPANY, CROCKETT ARTS CENTER, AND THE LAWRENCEBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY.
Lawrence County Artists Are Invited to Participate in The 42nd Annual Marguerite Rose Burton Art Award Show
Latest News
- Tikara Mary Black
- Floyd E. Matthews
- Lawrence County Artists Are Invited to Participate in The 42nd Annual Marguerite Rose Burton Art Award Show
- Pulaski Board of Mayor & Aldermen Work Session Scheduled
- THP Roadside Safety Checkpoints
- Mt Pleasant Planning Commission Scheduled to Meet
- Last Day to Register for Lawrence County Republican Primary Election
- LUS Scheduled Power Outage
Currently in Lawrenceburg
57°
Cloudy
57° / 36°
2 PM
58°
3 PM
59°
4 PM
61°
5 PM
64°
6 PM
62°
Most Popular
Articles
- Updated Cases of Covid in Tennessee
- Pursuit Ends with Crash in Muscle Shoals
- Unemployment Rate Continues to Drop in the State of Tennessee
- Death Investigation Under Way in Lincoln County
- Maury County Man Sentenced to 12 Years for Vehicular Homicide
- Tuscumbia Police Seeking Public's Help
- Drug Arrests in Lawrence County
- Student Detained at McBride Elementary School in Colbert County
- Michelle Ayers Named Lawrence County EMS Director
- THP Roadside Safety Checkpoints
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.