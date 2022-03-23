LAWRENCE COUNTY GOVERNMENT'S AUDIT COMMITTEE WILL MEET THURSDAY, MARCH 31 AT 4 P.M. IN THE SECOND-FLOOR MEETING ROOM AT THE ADMINISTRATIVE CENTER. THE PUBLIC IS WELCOME TO ATTEND.
