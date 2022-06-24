THE LAWRENCE COUNTY BEER BOARD WILL BE HOLDING A PUBLIC HEARING ON JULY 1ST IN THE SECOND FLOOR CONFERENCE ROOM OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE CENTER IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE BOARD WILL BE DISCUSSING AN APPLICATION FOR AN OFF-PREMISES PERMIT TO SELL BEER FROM A STORE. JEFFREY SCOTT MOORE WILL OPERATE, IF GRANTED THE PERMIT, UNDER THE NAME, MOORE’S COUNTRY STORE AND DELI IN FIVE POINTS.
