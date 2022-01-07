NEWS

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY BEER BOARD WILL BE HOLDING A PUBLIC HEARING ON FRIDAY JANUARY 14TH IN THE SECOND FLOOR CONFERENCE ROOM OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE CENTER IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE BOARD WILL BE DISCUSSING AN APPLICATION FOR AN ON-PREMISES PERMIT TO SELL BEER FROM A RESTAURANT. ASHLEY SHULTS WILL OPERATE, IF GRANTED THE PERMIT, UNDER THE NAME 101 SPORTS GRILL IN LORETTO.

