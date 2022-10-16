LC GOVERNMENT

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY BEER BOARD WILL HOLD A PUBLIC MEETING OCTOBER 21ST AT 12:00PM IN THE CONFERENCE ROOM LOCATED ON THE SECOND FLOOR OF THE COUNTY ADMINISTRATION BUILDING. AN OFF PREMISESES PERMIT TO SELL BEER FORM A STORE HAS BEEN APPLIED FOR. ANY PERSON WIGHING TO BE HEARD ON THESE MATTERS PERSONALLY OR BY AN ATTORNEY MAY APPEAR AND BE HEARD AT THIS TIME.

