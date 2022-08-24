NEWS

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MET IN SPECIAL SESSION TUESDAY NIGHTS. LEADERS ENTERTAINED A SHORT AGENDA IN WHICH ALL ITEMS WERE VOTED ON AND APPROVED INCLUDING A RESOLUTION TO APPROVE A NEW CONTRACT WITH BLUE CORE AND A RESOLUTION TO APPROVE FUNDING FOR THE NEW COURTROOM SPACE. A RESOLUTION TO RENAME THE BRIDGE ON LITTRELL ROAD OVER BLUE WATER CREEK THE BEDFORD “BUCK” BROWN AND ROGER D JACKSON MEMORIAL BRIDGE ALSO SAW MUCH FAVOR. THE MEETING MARKED THE LAST TIME ALL CURRENT COMMISSIONERS WOULD MEET TOGETHER WITH LAWRENCE COUNTY EXECUTIVE TR WILLIAMS BEFORE THE SWEARING IN OF NEW COMMISSIONERS AND COUNTY EXECUTIVE ELECT DAVID MORGAN ON SEPTEMBER 1ST.

