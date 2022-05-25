LC GOVERNMENT

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MET IN REGULAR SESSION TUESDAY NIGHT. LEADERS ENTERTAINED A LENGTHY AGENDA IN WHICH ALL ITEMS WERE VOTED ON AND APPROVED. AMONG THE ITEMS INCLUDE A RESOLUTION TO APPROVE NEW RATES FOR LAWRENCE COUNTY AMBULANCE SERVICE, A RESOLUTION TO APPROVE THE APPOINTMENT OF ALANA HARRIS TO THE BUDGET COMMITTEE, A RESOLTUION TO AWARD BONUSES TO THE DIRECTOR AND THE EMPLOYEES FOR THE LAWRENCE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT AND A RESOLUTION REQUESTING TDOT TO CONSTRUCT IMPROVEMENTS TO HIGHWAY 43 IN THE SUMMERTOWN AREA WHICH CONSISTS OF A TURNING LANE IN THE AREA OF OLD SOUTH WOOD PRESERVATING.

