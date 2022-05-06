THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS OF LAWRENCE COUNTY, TENNESSEE WILL MEET IN REGULAR SESSION TUESDAY, MAY 24TH AT 5 P.M. IN THE COMMISSION ROOM OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COURTHOUSE IN LAWRENCEBURG, TENNESSEE IN ORDER TO CONSIDER ANY MATTER THAT MAY LEGALLY COME BEFORE IT.
Lawrence County Board of Commissioners to Meet in Regular Session
