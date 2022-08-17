NOTICE OF MEETING
AGENDA
The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners
Lawrence County, Tennessee
Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 5:00 p.m.
SPECIAL SESSION
Call to Order by the Chair, T.R. Williams
Roll Call by County Clerk, Chuck Kizer
Invocation
Pledge
RESOLUTIONS:
1. Resolution 2022082301 - Resolution to approve new contract with BlueCore
2. Resolution 2022082302 - Resolution to approve funding for the purchase of property for new EMS station
3. Resolution 2022082303 - Resolution to approve funding for the new courtroom space.
4. Resolution 2022082304 - Resolution to rename bridge on Littrell Rd over Blue Water Creek the Bedford “Buck” Brown and Roger D Jackson Memorial Bridge.
The public is welcome to attend
