LC GOVERNMENT

NOTICE OF MEETING

 

AGENDA

The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners

Lawrence County, Tennessee

Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 5:00 p.m.

 

SPECIAL SESSION

Call to Order by the Chair, T.R. Williams

Roll Call by County Clerk, Chuck Kizer

Invocation

Pledge

RESOLUTIONS:

1. Resolution 2022082301 - Resolution to approve new contract with BlueCore

2. Resolution 2022082302 - Resolution to approve funding for the purchase of property for new EMS station

3. Resolution 2022082303 - Resolution to approve funding for the new courtroom space.

4. Resolution 2022082304 - Resolution to rename bridge on Littrell Rd over Blue Water Creek the Bedford   “Buck” Brown and Roger D Jackson Memorial Bridge.

The public is welcome to attend

