THE LAWRENCE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION THIS EVENING IN COURT ROOM A. AMONG THE ITEMS ON THE LONG AGENDA INCLUDE A RESOLUTION TO APPROVE THE PURCHASE OF RECORDING EQUIPMENT FOR THE COURTHOUSE, A RESOLUTION TO APPROVE THE SALE OF APPROXIMATELY 72 ACRES OF LAND IN COMMERCE PARK BY THE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION OF LAWRENCE COUNTY FOR TH SUM OF 1 DOLLAR PER ACRE TO ENTICE A NEW MANUFACTURUING COMPANY TO  LOCATE IN COMMERCE PARK AND A RESOLUTION TO APPROVE AN AMENDMENT TO THE PERSONNEL POLICY MAUAL IN REGARDS TO DRUG TESTING FOR COUNTY EMPLOYEES WHO REGULARLY OPERATE COUNTY MOTOR VEHICLES. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 5 AND THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND. THE MEETING WILL BE LIVESTREAMED ON THE WLX FACEBOOK PAGE.

