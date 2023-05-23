THE LAWRENCE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION THIS EVENING IN COURT ROOM A. AMONG THE ITEMS ON THE LONG AGENDA INCLUDE A RESOLUTION TO APPROVE THE PURCHASE OF RECORDING EQUIPMENT FOR THE COURTHOUSE, A RESOLUTION TO APPROVE THE SALE OF APPROXIMATELY 72 ACRES OF LAND IN COMMERCE PARK BY THE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION OF LAWRENCE COUNTY FOR TH SUM OF 1 DOLLAR PER ACRE TO ENTICE A NEW MANUFACTURUING COMPANY TO LOCATE IN COMMERCE PARK AND A RESOLUTION TO APPROVE AN AMENDMENT TO THE PERSONNEL POLICY MAUAL IN REGARDS TO DRUG TESTING FOR COUNTY EMPLOYEES WHO REGULARLY OPERATE COUNTY MOTOR VEHICLES. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 5 AND THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND. THE MEETING WILL BE LIVESTREAMED ON THE WLX FACEBOOK PAGE.
Latest News
- Maury County Amateur Radio Club to Participate in Field Day
- USPS Holding Job Fair Friday at Various Locations
- One Dead Following Large Altercation in Columbia
- Community Rural Food Delivery Leadership Team to Meet Tuesday May 30th
- Lawrence County Board of Commissioners to Meet
- LCSO Investigate Suspicious Vehicle and Drug Paraphernalia Found on Property
- John Bradford Robinson
- James Murley
Currently in Lawrenceburg
62°
Partly Cloudy
76° / 61°
2 AM
62°
3 AM
61°
4 AM
60°
5 AM
58°
6 AM
58°
Most Popular
Articles
- Home invasion under investigation in Lawrence County
- Deputy Shot in Giles County During Stand Off
- Maury County Sheriff's Office Seeks Publics Help
- USPS Holding Job Fair Friday at Various Locations
- Memorial Day holiday travel weekend ahead
- Update in Home Invasion Investigation in Lawrence County
- Death Investigation Underway in Lawrence County
- Motor Vehicle Accident Thursday Night between Summertown and Mt. Pleasant
- Fatal Accident in Maury County
- Male Subject Found Deceased
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.