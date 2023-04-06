NEWS

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION IS ACCEPTNG BIDS FOR REPAVING THE PARKING LOTS AT LEOMA ELEMENTARY AND ETHRIDGE ELEMENTARY. SPECIFICATIONS MAY BE OBTAINED AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION LOCATED AT 1620 SPRINGER ROAD IN LAWRENCEBURG. BIDS WILL BE OPENED AT APRIL 19TH BEEGINNING AT 10.

