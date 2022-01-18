LCSS OPEN HOUSE

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION WILL MEET IN REGULAR SESSION ON THURSDAY AT 5:00 AT THE CENTRAL OFFICE LOCATED AT  1620 SPRINGER RD., LAWRENCEBURG.  FOR LIVE STREAMING, GO TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM'S WEBSITE AT LCSS.US AND CLICK ON THE "LIVE BOARD MEETINGS" LINK.  AN OPEN HOUSE AND RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONTY OF THE NEW CENTRAL OFFICE WILL TAKE PLACE PRIOR FROM 3 TO 5.

