THE LAWRENCE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION WILL MEET IN REGULAR SESSION ON THURSDAY AT 5:00 AT THE CENTRAL OFFICE LOCATED AT 1620 SPRINGER RD., LAWRENCEBURG. FOR LIVE STREAMING, GO TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM'S WEBSITE AT LCSS.US AND CLICK ON THE "LIVE BOARD MEETINGS" LINK. AN OPEN HOUSE AND RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONTY OF THE NEW CENTRAL OFFICE WILL TAKE PLACE PRIOR FROM 3 TO 5.
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
45°
Partly Cloudy
49° / 26°
11 PM
45°
12 AM
45°
1 AM
45°
2 AM
42°
3 AM
42°
Most Popular
Articles
- Giles County Man Killed In Early Saturday Traffic Crash; Alabama Man Charged
- Lawrence County Native Named Miss Teen Alabama
- Giles County Schools Closed Thursday and Friday due to Widespread Illness
- Updated Cases of COVID in Tennessee
- John Edwin "Red" Wilburn
- Lawrenceburg Rotary Club Welcomes Two New Members
- Tiffany Caitlyn Sutton
- Lisa Newton
- Franklin Floyd Brewer
- City of Lawrenceburg - Notice of Intent to Request Release of Funds
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.