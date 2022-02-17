THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION AND WORK SESSION SCHEDULED FOR THIS EVENING HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO THE WEATHER.
Lawrence County Board of Education Meeting Cancelled for Thursday 2-17
